An attempt at revenge left 1 man dead in Eatonville and another sentenced to prison

A man charged for a shooting at an Eatonville teenager’s home earlier this year and whose friend was subsequently killed by the teen’s father has been sentenced.

Superior Court Judge Frank Cuthbertson gave Robert Scott Asagai Jr. a low-end sentence of seven years, nine months in prison Tuesday after Asagai pleaded guilty to first-degree assault as part of negotiations with Pierce County prosecutors.

Asagai, 22, and 18-year-old Joshua Byron Smith planned to retaliate against the Eatonville teenager, who they believed had robbed Asagai, charging papers say.

According to court records:

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story.

Masked intruders took $600, a cellphone and marijuana from Asagai the night of Feb. 20.

Asagai called one of the teens he blamed and told him to return the belongings or “bad things were going to happen.”

The teen spoke to his father, who talked to Asagai on the phone and believed things to be settled.

The father got his gun ready, just in case.

When Asagai and Smith visited the home the next morning and Smith started shooting at it, the father emerged from the house.

When Smith allegedly pointed the gun at the homeowner, the homeowner shot and killed him, and Asagai fled.

Prosecutors accused Asagai of firing a shot at the father as he left.

The homeowner, who investigators said was justified in shooting Smith, was not charged. A 17-year-old in the back seat of Asagai’s car at the time also did not commit a crime, prosecutors said.

Defense attorney Donna Johnston wrote the court in her sentencing memorandum that Asagai grew up with a supportive family and that he was an accomplished piano player and a good student in high school, especially at math.





He moved out on his own once he graduated, which is when he spent time with “a much rougher group of friends,” Johnston wrote.

“... Although this is his first criminal charge, it was his involvement with the world of drugs that led to the terrible situation in which he now finds himself.”

Johnston told the court that Asagai accepts full responsibility for his actions and understands the consequences of what he did.

“He is remorseful for the death of his friend and regretful that a father was forced to defend himself that night by the use of deadly force,” she wrote. “He now understands that the life of drugs, money and guns he was leading has exacted a fearful price on the people around him.”