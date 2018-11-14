‘I relapsed:’ Pierce County man accused of having sex with dogs

The photos and videos showed a man having sex with a dog. Several different dogs, in fact.
Federal probation officers recognized the man as a 34-year-old Pierce County man who’d been convicted of similar crimes in the past.
They went to the man’s house in August and confronted him.
He had only two words: “I relapsed,” according to charging papers.
Be the first to know.
No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story.
#ReadLocal
He confessed to having sex with dogs for the past two months but refused to say how many.
It was not immediately clear where the man acquired the dogs who were abused.
In the man’s car, officers allegedly found lubricant, a dog muzzle and other items indicating he’d been abusing dogs.
They spoke with the man’s ex-boyfriend, who said he knew the man was again having sex with animals.
“He told police that when he engaged in sexual activity with the defendant, the defendant would encourage the ex-boyfriend’s dogs to participate and the ex would stop it,” court records say.
Prosecutors have charged the man with first-degree animal cruelty.
An arraignment date has not been set.
Comments