She wouldn’t date her roommate so he decided to shoot her, records say

Upset that a woman he liked declined his advances, a 29-year-old Tacoma man allegedly expressed his frustration with a single bullet.
She moved into his house in August.
At first, the roommates got along fine.
“The defendant became obsessed with her. He wanted to date her,” according to court documents. “She denied his advances.”
So, he evicted the 44-year-old woman just before November and the two ceased talking.
On Sunday, the woman was driving northbound on Yakima Avenue when her former roommate passed in the opposite direction.
Police say he turned around and followed the woman, tailgating her for miles.
She tried to escape him by speeding up and whipping down side streets, but he stayed right behind her.
The woman eventually drove to a friend’s house for help.
The friend watched her park. Then she allegedly watched the man pull up behind the woman, roll down his window, level a handgun and fire a single round.
The bullet didn’t strike the woman, and he drove away.
Officers arrested the man hours later and found bullets in his center console, according to charging papers.
Pierce County prosecutors on Monday charged the man with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting.
He pleaded not guilty and was ordered held on $80,000 bail.
