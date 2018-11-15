Woman killed by driver who ran red light in Lakewood is identified

A woman who was killed Wednesday after being struck by a driver who ran a red light in Lakewood has been identified.
Karen McMillion, 68, was walking on a sidewalk with a companion in the 8600 block of Bridgeport Way when she was hit.
The driver, a 43-year-old man, allegedly ran a red light at 86th Street SW while traveling north on Bridgeport.
He swerved to avoid a Lakewood patrol car entering the intersection with a green light and instead hit McMillion.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver was arrested late Wednesday on suspicion of vehicular homicide.
Pierce County prosecutors will review the case and decide whether to file charges.
The 12:30 p.m. incident shut down northbound lanes of Bridgeport Way and several surrounding streets until 6 p.m.
