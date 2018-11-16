Would-be car thief shot while trying to steal vehicle by convenience store, police say

A would-be car thief is in critical condition after being shot trying to steal a vehicle in Federal Way early Friday, police said.
It was just before 1 a.m. when a patrol officer heard gunshots near 21st Avenue SW and SW 356th Street.
As he was responding, a dispatcher notified the officer of an attempted car theft at a nearby convenience store.
Police said a 29-year-old man tried to steal a car but was shot in the stomach by the vehicle’s owner.
The suspect then made his way across the street and got into a waiting car, which left the area.
He was discovered at a gas station on Hoyt Road Southwest after a woman called 911 to ask for an ambulance.
The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Police are investigating the attempted car theft and shooting.
