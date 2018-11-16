Crime

Would-be car thief shot while trying to steal vehicle by convenience store, police say

By Stacia Glenn

November 16, 2018 01:23 PM

A would-be car thief is in critical condition after being shot trying to steal a vehicle in Federal Way early Friday, police said.

It was just before 1 a.m. when a patrol officer heard gunshots near 21st Avenue SW and SW 356th Street.

As he was responding, a dispatcher notified the officer of an attempted car theft at a nearby convenience store.

Police said a 29-year-old man tried to steal a car but was shot in the stomach by the vehicle’s owner.

The suspect then made his way across the street and got into a waiting car, which left the area.

He was discovered at a gas station on Hoyt Road Southwest after a woman called 911 to ask for an ambulance.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Police are investigating the attempted car theft and shooting.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

  Comments  