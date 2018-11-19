He was arrested after an argument escalated to a fatal stabbing, Tacoma police say

Police have arrested a man suspected of fatally stabbing an acquaintance in a Tacoma parking garage last weekend.

A passerby called 911 about 9:35 p.m. Saturday after finding Jisgogo Sha, 33, bleeding in the 700 block of Commerce Street.

Sha was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center, where he died of a stab wound to the chest.

Detectives on Sunday arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of second-degree murder.

“They knew each other,” police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said Monday. “There was an argument and they got into a fight.”

Pierce County prosecutors are deciding whether to file charges against the man, who appeared in court Monday.

Superior Court Commissioner Meagan Foley ordered the man held in lieu of $250,000 bail, pending an arraignment set for Wednesday.

That gives police more time to investigate.

The News Tribune generally does not name suspects before they have been charged with a crime.

Sha’s loved ones who attended court were visibly upset, and told reporters they’d lost a good friend. They described Sha as artistic, and said he was a good man.