Longshoreman who wanted more pay took anger out on union leader in Tacoma attack

A longshoreman upset about not getting as much pay as he wanted assaulted a union member on a Tacoma street, court records say.
Pierce County prosecutors have charged the 51-year-old with second-degree assault and harassment.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 30.
Charging papers give this account:
The victim handles grievances for longshoremen union members and processed one for the defendant, who asked for three days of pay.
The victim was only able to get the defendant one day of pay.
“The defendant was very upset about not getting reimbursement for all of the time and his anger was directed at (the) victim,” prosecutors wrote in court documents.
The longshoreman confronted the victim at the union hall Sept. 13, getting in the victim’s face and yelling.
In an attempt to defuse the situation, the victim suggested they speak outside so the men drove down the road a short way.
After pulling over, the defendant allegedly kicked open the victim’s door, punched him in the head several times and put him in a choke hold.
The victim, who only had the use of one arm due to a previous injury, suffered bleeding to the brain and had to spend three days in the hospital.
Two people who witnessed the attack intervened and pulled the longshoreman off the victim.
The longshoreman then chased the couple back to their car, threatening them.
