Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
Victor T. Ramirez
CYBER MONDAY SALE!
Only $20 for a full year of digital access! Hurry! Offer ends Monday!
#ReadLocal
Age: 46.
Description: 5 feet 10 and 300 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 2000 block of South Eighth Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1990 of first-degree child molestation in Clallam County for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl. Convicted in 1993 of third-degree rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a woman.
Sex offender treatment: Participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Michael Eason
Age: 42.
Description: 6 feet 3 and 255 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.
Where registered to live: 2300 block of Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1981 of first-degree child molestation in Pierce County for molesting two girls, ages 3 and 5. Convictions for telephone harassment with sexual motivation
Sex offender treatment: Participated temporarily in a treatment program while incarcerated but was terminated before he completed it.
For more information: Call Detective Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Comments