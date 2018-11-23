Green River Killer on TV: ‘Nothing remarkable at all about him’ to suggest he was violent

One of Washington’s most notorious serial killers will be featured Saturday (Nov. 24) on “Criminal Confessions,” a documentary series that focuses on police interrogations.
Gary Ridgway, the Green River Killer, now 69, has been interrogated countless times since he was first arrested in 2001.
Although Ridgway was convicted of killing 49 women, officials estimate the number is between 60 and 80.
“There was nothing remarkable at all about him to suggest that he could be a violent offender at the level that he was,” Mary Ellen O’Toole, an FBI profiler who first interviewed Ridgeway in 2003, told Fox News. “Nothing.”
CYBER MONDAY SALE!
Only $20 for a full year of digital access! Hurry! Offer ends Monday!
#ReadLocal
O’Toole shares her story about interrogating Ridgway in Oxygen’s series, which will air at 4 p.m. Saturdays.
The show provides an inside look into police interviews and how detectives use psychology to draw confessions out of killers.
Friends and family members of Ridgway’s victims will be on the show as well.
Many of Ridgway’s victims were prostitutes or runaways.
The first bodies were found in 1982.
By 1983, the Green River Killer Task Force had come across Ridgway. He became the prime suspect in 1987.
But it wasn’t until 2001 that advances in DNA technology enabled investigators to link Ridgway to the deaths.
O’Toole told Fox News that she last spoke with Ridgway in 2012, when he asked to speak about the women he killed. When she went to visit him in prison, however, Ridgway refused to give any new information.
“I hope someday, that before he dies, that Gary will decide to tell us where the other victims are,” O’Toole said. “But I don’t know if that will ever happen.”
Comments