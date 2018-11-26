Crime

Do you recognize the woman stealing packages in Puyallup?

By Stacia Glenn

November 26, 2018 02:14 PM

Tis the season for package thieves. Can you help identify this Grinch at work in Puyallup?

A woman stopped in a Puyallup driveway, hopped out of her car, stole a package from the front porch and drove off. Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are hoping somebody might recognize the woman, who was caught on a home security camera Nov. 8.
It took her 26 seconds to steal a package full of men’s pants from the front porch of a Puyallup house.

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are hoping somebody might recognize the woman, who was caught on a home security camera Nov. 8.

Footage shows a woman stop her white Mercedes four-door sedan in a driveway on 145th Street Court East, jog to the front porch and swipe the package. She then jogs back to the car and drives away.

The theft took place about 4 p.m. Nov. 8.

The Sheriff’s Department warns that with the holidays approaching, “unfortunately ‘tis also the season for porch pirating.”

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to send investigators a private message on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page.

