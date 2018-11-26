Do you recognize the woman stealing packages in Puyallup?

It took her 26 seconds to steal a package full of men’s pants from the front porch of a Puyallup house.
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are hoping somebody might recognize the woman, who was caught on a home security camera Nov. 8.
Footage shows a woman stop her white Mercedes four-door sedan in a driveway on 145th Street Court East, jog to the front porch and swipe the package. She then jogs back to the car and drives away.
The theft took place about 4 p.m. Nov. 8.
The Sheriff’s Department warns that with the holidays approaching, “unfortunately ‘tis also the season for porch pirating.”
Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to send investigators a private message on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page.
