He busted out car windows when the dealership gave his sister a hard time, records say

By Stacia Glenn

November 27, 2018 09:40 AM

A Lakewood man took out his frustration with a car dealership by busting out windows on new vehicles, court records say.

The 23-year-old “said he did it because his sister was having issues with the car dealership trying to take back a car she bought,” prosecutors wrote in charging papers.

He pleaded not guilty Monday to second-degree malicious mischief and was ordered released on his own recognizance.

Charging papers give this account:

Police were called to the dealership Sunday after reports that someone was breaking car windows.

They found a BMW with a broken windshield and passenger window, as well as a VW with a broken windshield and driver side window.

Damages were estimated to be about $1,000.

As officers started looking for the vehicle seen fleeing the lot, they received a call about a similar car crashing into a nearby business.

Police found the 23-year-old at the wreck. A baton with glass shards was found in his backseat.

He initially said the crash was caused by a vehicle that abruptly cut him off, but eventually admitted he lost control of the car while fleeing from the car dealership.

