Man accused of biting off security guard’s earlobe now charged in Lakewood shooting

A man charged with biting off the ear of a security guard is now suspected of shooting a man during a marijuana sale in Lakewood, court records say.
Police are seeking a warrant for the 18-year-old, who was charged Wednesday with first-degree assault and first-degree robbery for the Nov. 21 shooting at a Lakewood apartment complex.
He is not in custody.
The shooting took place about 12:25 a.m. in the 8300 block of 83rd Street SW.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The victim went to sell a woman marijuana and she showed up with two men, who got in the backseat of the victim’s car during the sale.
At one point, the 18-year-old allegedly picked up an expensive leather bag, got out of the car and took off running.
The victim chased him and the two struggled.
After the suspect fired a shot at the victim, he returned to his car and argued with the second man.
The suspect allegedly fired a second shot, which went through the car, grazed the suspect’s stomach, broke a bone in his arm and exited through the vehicle’s middle console.
Officers were not able to locate the alleged gunman.
He pleaded not guilty Oct. 29 to first-degree assault and first-degree robbery in an unrelated case.
In that one, he is accused of stealing polo shirts from a Puyallup store and biting off the earlobe of a security guard who confronted him on Oct. 26.
The guard required 10 stitches to reattach his ear.
Comments