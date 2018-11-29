Crime

Man accused of biting off security guard’s earlobe now charged in Lakewood shooting

By Stacia Glenn

November 29, 2018 10:12 AM

A man charged with biting off the ear of a security guard is now suspected of shooting a man during a marijuana sale in Lakewood, court records say.

Police are seeking a warrant for the 18-year-old, who was charged Wednesday with first-degree assault and first-degree robbery for the Nov. 21 shooting at a Lakewood apartment complex.

He is not in custody.

The shooting took place about 12:25 a.m. in the 8300 block of 83rd Street SW.

The victim went to sell a woman marijuana and she showed up with two men, who got in the backseat of the victim’s car during the sale.

At one point, the 18-year-old allegedly picked up an expensive leather bag, got out of the car and took off running.

The victim chased him and the two struggled.

After the suspect fired a shot at the victim, he returned to his car and argued with the second man.

The suspect allegedly fired a second shot, which went through the car, grazed the suspect’s stomach, broke a bone in his arm and exited through the vehicle’s middle console.

Officers were not able to locate the alleged gunman.

He pleaded not guilty Oct. 29 to first-degree assault and first-degree robbery in an unrelated case.

In that one, he is accused of stealing polo shirts from a Puyallup store and biting off the earlobe of a security guard who confronted him on Oct. 26.

The guard required 10 stitches to reattach his ear.

Stacia Glenn

