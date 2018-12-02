Seattle man killed in Lake Tapps shooting

A Seattle man was killed in a shooting in the Lake Tapps area either late Friday or early Saturday morning, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
In brief comments to a reporter on Sunday, spokesman Ed Troyer provided the following details:
Two men, including the Seattle man, allegedly tried to rob a former roommate with baseball bats. The roommate was armed and shot both of them. The Seattle man died. The second man, who was either shot in the leg or foot, was later taken into custody at an area hospital.
Troyer said the man was arrested for his role in the alleged robbery. The Seattle man died at the scene.
The victim was identified by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office as Rush Haggerty, 40, of Seattle.
This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
