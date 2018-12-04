Crime

‘It was stupid:’ Vandal accused of using rocks to destroy two ATMs, store window

By Stacia Glenn

December 04, 2018 09:15 AM

The alleged vandal’s epiphany came too late.

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies say the 35-year-old destroyed two ATMs by smashing them with rocks, then threw the rocks through a store window.

After he was arrested, the man said, “Man, I shouldn’t have done that. It was stupid,” according to charging papers.

Prosecutors on Monday charged the man with two counts of second-degree malicious mischief.

He pleaded not guilty and was released on his own recognizance.

Prosecutors said more charges may be filed.

The incident took place about 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Bank employees said they recognized the man because he was there a few days before asking for money.

He was denied.

Damage of the ATM was estimated to be $3,000, records show. The storefront window shattered by two rocks was estimated to cost $2,000 to repair.

