‘It was stupid:’ Vandal accused of using rocks to destroy two ATMs, store window

The alleged vandal’s epiphany came too late.
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies say the 35-year-old destroyed two ATMs by smashing them with rocks, then threw the rocks through a store window.
After he was arrested, the man said, “Man, I shouldn’t have done that. It was stupid,” according to charging papers.
Prosecutors on Monday charged the man with two counts of second-degree malicious mischief.
He pleaded not guilty and was released on his own recognizance.
Prosecutors said more charges may be filed.
The incident took place about 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Bank employees said they recognized the man because he was there a few days before asking for money.
He was denied.
Damage of the ATM was estimated to be $3,000, records show. The storefront window shattered by two rocks was estimated to cost $2,000 to repair.
