Do you recognize the trio of armed robbers who fired shots in Kent robberies?

Three armed suspects robbed two convenience stores in Kent early Tuesday, firing shots as they entered the businesses.
Police are hoping the public can help identify them.
The first holdup took place about 1:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Central Avenue South. The second was shortly before 3 a.m. in the 27100 block of Military Road South.
In both cases, three suspects walked into the convenience stores, pointed their guns at employees and demanded money.
A gunman fired one shot in the first robbery, and two shots in the second robbery.
No one was injured.
Surveillance footage showed the trio fleeing in a 1996 Subaru Impreza with Washington license plate BDZ2928.
The vehicle was stolen in Oregon Monday.
One suspect was wearing a black hooded North Face puffy jacket, black Adidas pants and tan work boots.
The second was wearing a black hooded Adidas jacket with three white stripes on the sleeves, black Adidas pants, black boots and a green mask.
The third was wearing a gray hooded puffy jacket with black sleeves, black pants with three gray stripes down the legs, black New Balance shoes, gloves and a blue long-sleeved shirt wrapped around his head.
Police said the men are considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call the Kent Police Department Tip Line at 253-856-5808 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
