Warrant issued for man accused of posting photos of animal abuse on social media

A Renton man accused of repeatedly stabbing a dog and posting photos of the torture on social media skipped court this week, prompting a $100,000 warrant for his arrest.
Christopher McCabe, 38, pleaded not guilty last November to two counts of first-degree animal cruelty.
The charges included enhancements for using a deadly weapon and having a lack of remorse.
McCabe was released from jail months later after posting $75,000 bail but failed to appear for a hearing in King County Superior Court Monday.
Court documents indicate McCabe might have been suffering from mental health problems, which played a role in why his wife and three children moved out weeks before his Oct. 20, 2017, arrest.
His wife spotted disturbing pictures of the family’s pets on McCabe’s Instagram page and called 911.
Officers responded to the home and McCabe fled out the back door when he saw it was police.
He was taken into custody later that day.
The family’s Black Labrador Retriever mix, Lola, was found inside a blood-soaked bathtub suffering from stab wounds to her face, body and legs.
King County prosecutors contend McCabe used a pitch fork, pocket knife, crow bar and knife attached to a flagpole in his attack on the dog.
Lola was taken to a veterinarian and survived. She was later placed in another home after undergoing multiple surgeries.
Police also found the family’s pet rabbit dead in the backyard fire pit. It had been burned alive.
McCabe showed no remorse for what he’d done and told officers “God had given him insight and that dogs contained evil spirits…” according to charging papers.
