Teen killed in Tacoma shooting is identified

A 17-year-old boy died late Tuesday in a shooting, Tacoma police said.
Investigators have not determined what led up to the shooting, which took place in the 3600 block of Marine View Drive.
The teen came to St. Francis Hospital in Federal Way seeking treatment for a gunshot wound about 11:40 p.m.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the teen as Antonio Douglas, of Federal Way.
Federal Way police figured out the shooting happened in Tacoma, and detectives responded to the scene.
No details were immediately available.
