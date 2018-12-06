Grays Harbor judge ordered Tacoma lawyer jailed for failing to appear in court, records say

A Grays Harbor County judge had a Tacoma attorney jailed recently for failing to appear in court, according to court and jail records.
Superior Court Judge David L. Edwards found lawyer Myles Johnson in contempt of court Nov. 29 in a case where Johnson was representing someone charged with third-degree assault.
The order reads: “This court finds that he is in contempt of court for willfully failing to appear in court on November 27, 2018, as directed by notice from the court dated November 16, 2018.”
It continues: “The court previously imposed a sanction of $500 for his failure to appear in court as ordered on an earlier date. Mr. Johnson has a history of failing to appear in court in this case. The court imposes a sanction of two days of incarceration in the Grays Harbor County Jail to be served immediately.”
Johnson and Edwards did not return calls from The News Tribune about the matter.
The court record of their interaction last week gives this account:
“Court asked Mr. Johnson to explain his absence at the last couple court dates. Mr. Johnson responded. Court asked Mr. Johnson if he was apologetic at all. Mr. Johnson responded as to his reasons why things happened. Court listened to Mr. Johnson, and found Mr. Johnson in contempt; Mr. Johnson was taken into custody and was ordered to serve 2 days in the county jail.”
Records show Johnson was booked into Grays Harbor County Jail at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 29, and released at 5:55 a.m. Dec. 1.
Jennifer Olegario, a spokeswoman for the Washington State Bar Association, told The News Tribune association officials could not recall any grievances or inquiries about attorneys arrested for contempt for failing to appear.
The bar gets inquiries about attorneys failing to appear, but an arrest for contempt appears uncommon in such cases, Olegario said.
