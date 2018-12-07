Threats to “shoot up” 3 University Place schools being investigated

Extra security was placed at three University Place schools Friday after a threat to “shoot up the school” was discovered on social media.
The threat was not deemed credible so classes will continue, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Detectives are trying to determine who posted the threat on Instagram referencing Narrows View Intermediate School, Curtis High School and Drum Intermediate School.
The threat was to “shoot up the school tomorrow” and claimed “everyone is going to die.”
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
It also included racist remarks and references to the KKK, according to a letter sent home to parents by the University Place School District.
Although the schools remained open Friday, school officials said they would excuse an absence if parents felt uncomfortable sending their child to school. Additional deputies were placed on all three campuses.
Comments