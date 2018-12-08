Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
Donald T. Holmes
Age: 72.
Description: 6 feet 1 and 172 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 700 block of South 17th Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1998 of indecent liberties in King County for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl. Convicted in 2000 of communication with a minor for immoral purposes for sexually assaulting two girls.
Sex offender treatment: Participated in a treatment program while at the state’s Special Commitment Center.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Gerald R. Johnson
Age: 74.
Description: 5 feet 9 and 170 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 6800 block of 86th Street SW, Lakewood.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1993 of second-degree murder in Mason County for abducting, sexually assaulting and killing an 11-year-old girl. Convicted in 1974 of indecent liberties in Mason County for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.
Sex offender treatment: Unknown whether he participated in a treatment program while at the Special Commitment Center.
For more information: Call Lakewood police Sgt. Thom Stewart at 253-830-5019.
Comments