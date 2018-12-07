Teen killed in Tacoma was passing around stolen handgun with friends, records say

A 17-year-old boy shot to death while sitting inside a car on a Tacoma street was smoking marijuana and passing a stolen handgun around with friends, according to court documents.
Antonio Douglas of Federal Way died late Tuesday after three friends drove him to St. Francis Hospital in Federal Way.
Police spoke with the friends, and all told similar stories.
They said they’d been hanging out in a Tacoma park smoking and listening to music when a car pulled up, slammed on its brakes and someone inside fired multiple shots.
“There were inconsistencies in their stories that caused police to inquire further,” Pierce County prosecutors wrote in charging papers.
Eventually, detectives determined the friends were inside a Toyota Camry parked on a pullout in the 3700 block of Marine View Drive.
The teens were allegedly smoking marijuana, listening to music and passing around a handgun.
Douglas was sitting in the driver’s seat.
He loaded and unloaded the gun several times before handing it to a friend in the backseat, records say.
“The respondent stated the trigger was pulled and the gun went off, with the gun pointed at” Douglas, according to charging papers.
The bullet went through Douglas’ arm and hit him in the torso. He opened the car door and fell to the ground.
Douglas’ friends put him back in the car and drove to his aunt’s apartment in Federal Way.
After seeing her nephew had been shot, the aunt told the teens to drive him to the hospital.
A 9 mm handgun stolen Nov. 18 was later found near the aunt’s apartment.
On Friday, prosecutors charged the 17-year-old friend with manslaughter and second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun. Prosecutors are weighing whether to amend the manslaughter charge.
