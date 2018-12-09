Crime

Two dead in Tacoma shooting

By Adam Lynn

December 09, 2018 07:40 PM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By

Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead Sunday.

Department spokeswoman Loretta Cool said police were called to the 1300 block of East 35th Street about 4:50 p.m. after someone reported a man down. Arriving officers found two males at the scene deceased from gunshot wounds, Cool said.

The victims’ names and ages were not immediately available.

Cool said it was not known Sunday whether the shooting took place where the bodies were found or at another location.

“The investigation is in the preliminary stages,” she said.

Detectives and the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office were called to the scene to gather evidence.

  Comments  