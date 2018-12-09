Two dead in Tacoma shooting

Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead Sunday.
Department spokeswoman Loretta Cool said police were called to the 1300 block of East 35th Street about 4:50 p.m. after someone reported a man down. Arriving officers found two males at the scene deceased from gunshot wounds, Cool said.
The victims’ names and ages were not immediately available.
Cool said it was not known Sunday whether the shooting took place where the bodies were found or at another location.
“The investigation is in the preliminary stages,” she said.
Detectives and the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office were called to the scene to gather evidence.
