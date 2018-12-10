Detectives are asking the public for information about a shooting in Parkland

Pierce County sheriff’s detectives are asking the public for information about a shooting that happened Dec. 1 in Parkland.
A 37-year-old man was found in the middle of the road near 126th and C streets at 2:49 a.m., the agency said via Twitter Monday.
“The victim may have been robbed or in a fight with the suspect(s) when the shooting occurred,” one of the tweets said. “Detectives learned the victim was at the nearby Haven Tavern shortly before being found & are looking for any information on suspicious persons or activity at or near the tavern.”
The man had been shot several times, and his injuries were life-threatening.
Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer told The News Tribune that the man’s friends went looking for him, found him in the street and called 911.
He was still in the hospital Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a reward.
