He took the car for a test drive and pulled a gun on the sales employee, deputies say

The man appeared suspicious when he walked into a car sales lot in Parkland Saturday and asked to test drive a vehicle.
After deciding the customer didn’t look like the photograph on his driver’s license, the salesman decided to accompany him on the test drive.
They didn’t make it far.
Within a few minutes, the salesman asked the customer to return to the car lot.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“This is the end of the road,” the customer responded, then demanded the salesman’s cell phone and wallet, according to charging papers.
He allegedly pulled out a gun and the salesman fled.
On Tuesday, Pierce County sheriff’s deputies spotted the stolen vehicle and tried to pull it over.
The driver nearly crashed into a home before stopping and fleeing on foot.
He was taken into custody after being tackled at the end of a short foot pursuit.
Deputies said they found a loaded .357 revolver the suspect is believed to have thrown while being chased. He wore an empty gun holster on his right hip when arrested.
A bag with the suspect’s name was found inside the stolen vehicle, records show. A stolen credit card was inside.
On Wednesday, the 28-year-old suspect was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree identity theft, second-degree possessing stolen property and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.
Earlier this year, the suspect pleaded guilty to attempted unlawful possession of a controlled substance after heroin was found inside his vehicle.
Comments