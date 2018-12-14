Crime

Man stabbed to death in Tacoma

By Stacia Glenn

December 14, 2018 08:06 AM

Site of stabbing death on East 26th street

A man was stabbed to death in Tacoma late Thursday, police said.

The 44-year-old victim has not been identified.

Officers were called about 11:15 p.m. to the 100 block of East 26th Street, where they found a man suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center, where he died.

No arrests have been made.

Witnesses saw a possible suspect leaving the scene wearing dark clothing, but detectives were unable to locate them.

No details about what led up to the homicide have been released.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call 911.

