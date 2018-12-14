Man stabbed to death in Tacoma

A man was stabbed to death in Tacoma late Thursday, police said.
The 44-year-old victim has not been identified.
Officers were called about 11:15 p.m. to the 100 block of East 26th Street, where they found a man suffering from stab wounds.
He was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center, where he died.
No arrests have been made.
Witnesses saw a possible suspect leaving the scene wearing dark clothing, but detectives were unable to locate them.
No details about what led up to the homicide have been released.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call 911.
