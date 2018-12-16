Passenger killed when unlicensed teen girl rolls car down embankment, deputies say

A man was killed this weekend when an unlicensed teenage driver rolled a vehicle in Orting, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
The 20-year-old victim has not been identified.
Passersby called 911 about 6:50 a.m. Sunday to report seeing a car lose control in the 16100 block of 264th Street East.
The vehicle went off the roadway and rolled several times down an embankment.
The man, who was in the passenger seat, was thrown from the vehicle. Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said the man was crushed by the car after he was ejected.
The driver, a 15-year-old girl, was taken to the hospital. She did not have a driver’s license, Troyer said.
The department will forward the case to prosecutors to decide whether to file criminal charges against the teen.
