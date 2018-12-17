He died after bumming a cigarette. Homeless man charged with murder after knife found in tent

LaMont Rushton died smoking a cigarette, and Tacoma police don’t know why.
But they think they know who did it.
On Monday, 29-year-old Iralee James was charged with second-degree murder.
James was arrested Saturday at a homeless camp after detectives were able to identify him as a suspect using surveillance footage from the day Rushton died.
Charging papers give this account:
Rushton, 44, approached a man on his cigarette break near South 26th and South A streets Thursday night and asked for a smoke.
The stranger obliged, then started walking back to work.
At some point he heard yelling and turned around, spotting Rushton sitting on the ground and saying ‘Please don’t,’ records say.
The witness assumed Rushton was refusing to fight the other man, who was 30 feet away from Rushton and pointing in his direction.
Although Rushton called to the witness for help, the witness initially ignored him because he didn’t realize Rushton was injured.
Once Rushton followed him across the street and begged him to call 911, the witness did so. Fellow employees started CPR and tried to provide medical aid to Rushton until paramedics arrived.
Rushton was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center, where he died a half hour later.
He suffered stab wounds to the chest, stomach and leg.
Police did a K9 track in the area but were unable to find the suspect.
Eventually detectives were able to speak with two witnesses who could tell them where James was earlier in the night, and obtained surveillance footage to identify him.
A large knife was found in James’ tent, records say.
No motive was given.
