Passenger killed in rollover crash with unlicensed teen has been identified

A man who died Sunday after being thrown from and crushed by the vehicle he was riding in has been identified as 20-year-old Tyler Jacobi.
Jacobi, of Puyallup, was the front seat passenger in a vehicle driven by an unlicensed teenage girl Sunday.
It’s unclear where they were headed when the teen lost control of the car and left the roadway, rolling the car several times down an embankment in the 16100 block of 264th Street East.
Jacobi was thrown from the vehicle as it rolled, and the car crushed him, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Prosecutors will determine whether to file criminal charges against the teen girl who was behind the wheel.
