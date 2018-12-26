Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
Michael Montgomery
Age: 42.
Description: 5 feet 11 and 290 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes.
Where registered to live: 5300 block of South Alder Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1991 of first-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl. Convicted in 2005 of second-degree assault with sexual motivation for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl.
Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Andrew Bowman
Age: 21.
Description: 5 feet 6 and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 500 block of South G Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2010 of first-degree child rape in Coryell County, Texas, for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy. Convicted in 2011 on two counts of first-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy.
Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
