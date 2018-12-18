Woman killed in hit-and-run crash during rush hour in Kent

A woman died early Tuesday after being struck by a hit-and-run driver joining rush hour traffic on state Route 167 in Kent, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The victim has not been identified.
Troopers said a driver was merging into traffic on the on-ramp from 84th Avenue South about 5:15 a.m. when the woman was hit.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers closed the on-ramp while they investigate the death.
