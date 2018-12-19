Bad Santa damaged an ATM in Gig Harbor. Do you recognize him?

Bad Santa has already come to town.
Gig Harbor police say he drove up to a bank ATM about 10 p.m. Nov. 30 and damaged it.
Detectives would like to get on a first-name basis with the man, who was described as being in his 60s or 70s. He is bald and at the time of the incident had a light-colored beard and was driving a light-colored sedan (not a sleigh).
Police say the real Santa Claus has been ruled out.
“He was at the North Pole building toys with elves,” the department said.
Anyone with information on the Bad Santa who damaged the ATM is asked to call Gig Harbor police detective Mike Allen at 253-853-8254.
