Suspect identified in death of Tacoma man shot during home-invasion robbery a year ago

When Jawuan Swift walked out of his bedroom in the early morning hours of January 17 to investigate a commotion, he found two armed and masked men. The men shot and killed Swift.
Now, Tacoma detectives believe they know who killed Swift, 24.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 26-year-old Daniel L. Perris-Karlton III, police said Wednesday.
Swift and his girlfriend were home in their four-plex in the 600 block of South Steele Street when the two men kicked in the door. A 5-year-old boy was in the home at the time.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Detectives believe Swift knew the robbers. Money was taken during the holdup.
“Detectives have established probable cause for the arrest of Perris-Karlton in this homicide,” police said in a statement. “If located please call 911. Perris-Karlton should be considered armed and dangerous.”
Perris-Karlton could be using a white 2004 Toyota Avalon with a Washington license plate of BKV3114.
Comments