Crime

Suspect identified in death of Tacoma man shot during home-invasion robbery a year ago

By Craig Sailor

December 19, 2018 04:31 PM

Daniel L. Perris-Karlton III is wanted in connection with the murder of Jawuan Swift on January 17, 2018.
Daniel L. Perris-Karlton III is wanted in connection with the murder of Jawuan Swift on January 17, 2018. Tacoma Police
Daniel L. Perris-Karlton III is wanted in connection with the murder of Jawuan Swift on January 17, 2018. Tacoma Police

When Jawuan Swift walked out of his bedroom in the early morning hours of January 17 to investigate a commotion, he found two armed and masked men. The men shot and killed Swift.

Now, Tacoma detectives believe they know who killed Swift, 24.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 26-year-old Daniel L. Perris-Karlton III, police said Wednesday.

Swift and his girlfriend were home in their four-plex in the 600 block of South Steele Street when the two men kicked in the door. A 5-year-old boy was in the home at the time.

Detectives believe Swift knew the robbers. Money was taken during the holdup.

“Detectives have established probable cause for the arrest of Perris-Karlton in this homicide,” police said in a statement. “If located please call 911. Perris-Karlton should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Perris-Karlton could be using a white 2004 Toyota Avalon with a Washington license plate of BKV3114.

  Comments  