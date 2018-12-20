Suspect in Tacoma homicide from January arrested

A suspect in the January killing of a Tacoma man was apprehended overnight.
Perris-Karlton L. Daniel III will be arraigned in Pierce County Superior Court on Thursday.
Charging papers state that Daniel was acting as an accomplice on Jan.17 when he and another man kicked in the apartment door of Jawuan Swift, 24, in the 600 block of South Steele Street. When Swift investigated the commotion, he was shot and died at the scene.
Daniel, 26, is charged with first-degree murder, robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Charging papers said Swift, his girlfriend and her young child were asleep around 2:30 a.m. when the incident began.
When Swift opened the bedroom door he was shot by one of the two men. Both had guns.
The men demanded money, and Swift’s girlfriend gave them about $2,000. Although both men wore ski masks, the girlfriend noted one man’s distinctive eyes.
Later, the girlfriend found a picture of the man on Facebook and identified him to law enforcement.
Charging papers list that man as Da’ron Lemar Jackson-Warren, 27. He’s been charged with first-degree murder and robbery. Jackson-Warren is currently serving time in state prison in another case. A bench warrant for his arrest has been issued Swift’s killing.
Detectives used video surveillance to trace a license plate number on the car the two men used the night of the killing. They also received a tip that Daniel and Jackson-Warren had committed the fatal robbery.
Police obtained search warrants to scour cell phone records and social media activity. Using calls and cell phone towers, detectives were able to track Jackson-Warren’s and Daniel’s movements the day of the killing.
