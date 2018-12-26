2nd suspect arrested in fatal Lakewood nightclub shooting

A second man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Lakewood nightclub that killed one man and wounded three others.
The 19-year-old was taken into custody in Portland. He was booked into the Pierce County Jail on Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree assault for the Oct. 21 shooting at New World VIP Lounge.
Terrence King, 28, of Seattle was killed in the shooting that started when a group of gang members jumped a man inside the club. Three other men who were shot in the back and the foot were expected to recover.
Also charged in the case is Monroe James Ezell, 30, of Portland.
He has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and is being held on $2 million bail.
According to charging papers:
A group of men attacked one of the victims inside the club about 1:30 a.m., and a brawl broke out.
Afterward, a group of men believed to be gang members walked outside to the parking lot. Surveillance footage shows two of them firing shots back toward the club.
King was shot in the back and died.
Police estimated 20 shots were fired.
