Woman in critical condition after ex violated restraining order and ran her off road

A Pierce County woman is in critical condition Sunday after her estranged husband violated a restraining order and ran her off of a Parkland road at more than 50 mph, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
It is unknown if the 34-year-old woman is going to survive.
The 37-year-old man is listed in serious condition.
The incident started about 9:40 a.m. when the man spotted her driving down the road, threatened to kill her, rammed her Honda and then T-boned her car while driving more than 50 mph, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Both vehicles crashed, one into an apartment building.
Investigators still had 112th Street South at A Street South shut down at 12:30 p.m. and were unsure when it would reopen.
The woman was granted a restraining order Thursday, claiming that the man - who she described as her estranged husband or ex-husband - has threatened to kill her multiple times, is stalking her and has been violent in recent weeks.
This month alone, he threw her across a parking lot, pinned her against a car by her neck and rear-ended a vehicle because she was in it, court documents say.
He is also believed to sit outside homes to see if she’s with anybody and text message threats to her friends and co-workers, according to the restraining order.
“He threatens every couple days to kill himself if I leave him or don’t talk to him,” she wrote.
Her estranged husband is a felon with prior convictions for second-degree assault, harassment, second-degree robbery, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, forgery and bail jumping.
In the harassment case from 2008, he threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend.
Comments