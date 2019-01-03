An attack on a bus in Puyallup could land one man in prison for life

A man who attacked and severely beat another man as he boarded a bus in Puyallup could face life in prison under the state’s “three strikes” law.
The 40-year-old has pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault for the Dec. 13 attack near 31st Avenue Southeast and 5th Street Southeast.
Pierce County prosecutors said the man has two prior strikes and could face life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.
He is being held on $500,000 bail.
Superior Court Commissioner Meagan Foley ordered the man to stay away from the witnesses and victim, who was hospitalized with a broken rib, fractured ankle and brain damage.
Charging documents give this account:
The victim first called 911 on Nov. 28 to report that the defendant was threatening to kill a woman.
After the defendant was arrested, he allegedly threatened to kill the victim for calling police.
On Dec. 13, the victim had just bought food and was getting on a bus when the defendant spotted him and charged.
Witnesses said the defendant punched the victim in the head and side before the victim fell to the ground.
“I got you now, white boy. I’m going to kill you right now,” he allegedly told the victim before demanding that he stay away from his wife.
The defendant continued to punch and kick the victim in the head, face and side after he was on the ground crying, records say.
He has prior convictions for telephone harassment, assault and violating a court order.
