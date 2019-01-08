Their bodies were found in a Tacoma apartment. She was strangled; he was shot

A couple found dead inside a Tacoma apartment Saturday died in a homicide-suicide, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Mary Hoffer, 41, died by strangulation. Her longtime boyfriend Thomas Tuggle, 37, died of a gunshot wound.
Police believe Tuggle beat and strangled Hoffer during a fight before killing himself.
Although neighbors heard a commotion coming from the apartment in the 800 block of South Eighth Street, no one called 911 because they said they were accustomed to loud noises in the home.
The bodies were discovered Saturday afternoon after one of Hoffer’s co-workers went to the apartment because Hoffer had not shown up to work that day.
The co-worker knew Hoffer planned to speak with Tuggle Friday night about how frequently the couple fought. The co-workers had planned to meet Friday night after the couple’s discussion but Hoffer never showed.
There were no previous calls for service to the apartment, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.
Hoffer and Tuggle moved here from Indiana in September.
