She shot her boyfriend in front of two kids, deputies say

A Pierce County woman accused of shooting her boyfriend in front of two children said she resorted to violence because he was hitting her, according to court documents.
The 29-year-old woman pleaded not guilty Monday to first-degree assault and was ordered jailed in lieu of $20,000. She could face a longer sentence because the crime involved a gun and domestic violence, and took place in front of a child.
Superior Court Commissioner Meagan Foley ordered the woman not to have contact with her boyfriend, their 12-year-old son or her 5-year-old daughter.
Charging papers give this account:
Deputies were called about 9:15 p.m. Saturday to the 1200 block of 22nd Avenue East by a 12-year-old boy, who called 911 to report his mother had shot his father.
The woman also called 911 to report the shooting.
When deputies arrived at the home, the woman admitted she shot her boyfriend “because he was hitting her,” records show.
The victim was found on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to the chest.
He was taken to a nearby hospital. The woman was booked into Pierce County Jail.
Detectives said the 12-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl were home at the time of the shooting.
It was not immediately clear whether deputies believed the man had beaten his girlfriend.
Comments