Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
Robert Patterson
Age: 51.
Description: 6 feet and 290 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 7300 block of South Wilkeson Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2006 of receipt of visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Sex offender treatment: It is unknown if he participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Robert E. Dixon
Age: 55.
Description: 5 feet 11 and 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 3700 block of East T Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2004 of first-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl being babysat by a friend.
Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
