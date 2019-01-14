Lakewood man killed by police after charging officers with knife has been identified

A 43-year-old fatally shot by Lakewood police after summoning them to his apartment for an alleged intruder has been identified as Keith Lawrence Harvey.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office has not determined the manner of death and police are investigating why Harvey called 911 then allegedly rushed arriving officers with a knife.
Police said there was no intruder and Harvey described himself when speaking with dispatchers about a man with a knife who forced his way into the apartment.
Harvey called 911 about 3:20 a.m. Sunday to report an armed man inside his home in the 6400 block of 88th Street Court Southwest.
While speaking with dispatchers, Harvey also reported the intruder had a gun and a knife and that the intruder was near the front door.
Officers arrived and called out shots fired at 3:31 a.m.
Harvey allegedly charged at police with a knife, prompting three officers to shoot him.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
All three officers were placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure after an officer-involved shooting.
