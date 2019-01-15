A dark web drug dealer in Tacoma was caught with 8,600 MDMA tabs. He’s been sentenced

A Tacoma man has been sentenced for dealing drugs on the dark web, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release.
U.S. District Judge Richard A. Jones gave 31-year-old Travis Phillips four years in prison Tuesday.
According to the release:
The Dutch National Police told U.S. authorities in April 2017 that about 7,000 tabs of MDMA had been shipped to a private mail facility in Renton.
Investigators took the drugs and left the box. Then they followed Phillips when he showed up to retrieve the package May 2, 2017, with a young child in his car.
They arrested him at his home, searched his home and car, and found MDMA powder, 155 hits of LSD, psilocybin mushrooms, fake identification, a semiautomatic handgun and a rifle.
“Every time that you sold MDMA, that could be the start of a downward cycle for a young person,” Judge Jones told him. “When you have firearms and drugs, the reason is you are fearful someone will come after you.”
Jones also pointed out that Phillips was caught with more than 8,600 tabs of MDMA.
He was also investigated for internet drug dealing in 2016, in California.
“Drug dealing on the dark web is the new drug-dealing frontier,” U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes said in the release. “Those too frightened to make a face-to-face purchase may feel emboldened to purchase via the web, expanding the circle of those who fall prey to the scourge of drug addiction. Dark web drug dealers should know they are not safe — they will be found and held to account just like anyone else peddling dangerous drugs in our communities.”
The dark web, generally, is a secretive collection of websites found on networks not accessible using traditional browsers or search engines.
