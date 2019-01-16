‘Grateful just to be alive:’ Woman rammed by estranged husband wakes up from coma

A woman who spent weeks in a coma after her estranged husband ran her car off the road said she is still afraid her husband could kill her.
Michelle Webb, 34, has been in critical condition since the Dec. 30 wreck outside her mother’s Parkland apartment that left her with liver lacerations and fractures on her spine, ribs, pelvis and collarbone.
“I’m grateful just to be alive today,” Webb told KIRO-7. “If he gets out of jail, he’s going to kill me.”
Three days before the crash, Webb was granted a restraining order against Christopher Walker, 37, after he allegedly threatened to kill her multiple times, became violent and stalked her.
The couple agreed to meet at an apartment that day but were asked to leave when they started arguing.
Moments later, Walker T-boned his wife’s vehicle near 112th Street South at A Street South while traveling 50 mph and trapped both of them inside their vehicles, according to charging papers.
Webb’s car flipped and struck an apartment building, injuring four people inside.
Doctors placed Webb in a medically-induced coma.
“They say it’s a miracle that I’m even up right now,” she told KIRO-7. “They didn’t think I was going to make it.”
Walker is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail after pleading not guilty to first-degree assault, violating a domestic violence order and three counts of reckless endangerment.
If convicted, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole under the “three strikes” law.
Walker’s sister and ex-wife told The News Tribune at his arraignment that he’d struggled with drugs in recent years and needed help.
His prior convictions include second-degree assault, harassment, second-degree robbery, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, forgery and bail jumping.
Webb and Walker married one year ago.
