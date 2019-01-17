Mirror is key to figuring out who struck a pedestrian and left him for dead on Spanaway road

A 40-year-old man walking along a road in Spanaway was struck by a car which fled the scene Tuesday night.
He was found critically injured next to the roadway in the 1400 block of 152nd St. East around 7:45 p.m., according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
The man, who was identified as Ariel Vazquez Lopez by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office, had sustained a serious head wound. He died Wednesday at Tacoma General Hospital.
Deputies believe that Vazquez Lopez was walking along the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle that was heading westbound on 152nd St. E.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Investigators found a white passenger side mirror on the shoulder of the road near Vazquez Lopez. It is believed to be from a 1997 to 2001 Toyota Camry.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
Comments