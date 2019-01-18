54 guns, drugs and a Chihuahua exposed to meth seized during raid at Graham home

Among the drugs and guns found inside a Graham home during a drug bust Friday, a SWAT team also found a Chihuahua that tested positive for methamphetamine exposure.
A Pierce County sheriff’s SWAT team served a warrant at a home on 160th Avenue Court East as part of an ongoing investigation.
Deputies said they found 54 guns, more than nine pounds of meth, cocaine and ammunition.
The dog was taken to a veterinarian to be examined and treated.
Arrested were a 41-year-old man and 54-year-old woman. They were booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and 46 counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Both have prior felony convictions, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
