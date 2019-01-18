Crime

2 found dead inside car after shooting in parking lot near Tacoma Mall

By Stacia Glenn

January 18, 2019 10:44 PM

Two people were found dead inside a car in a restaurant parking lot near Tacoma Mall Friday night, police said.

Detectives did not release the genders, ages or identities of the victims.

Passersby heard gunshots about 5 p.m. and called 911.

Police responded to the 4800 block of Tacoma Mall Boulevard and found two people dead inside the vehicle of apparent gunshot wounds.

No suspects are being sought, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.

