Driver jumps off overpass in attempt to avoid arrest after high-speed chase

A 37-year-old man is recovering from jumping off the state Route 167 overpass after leading deputies on a high speed chase, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies tried to pull over a Mazda Miata for reckless driving near 176th Street East and Canyon Road East about 5 p.m. Sunday.
The driver refused to stop and sped away, prompting a chase that included the man striking another vehicle and getting caught in traffic on northbound SR 167.
After crashing into two motorcyclists, the Miata was inoperable and the driver allegedly jumped off the overpass.
He fell about 75 feet onto the brush-covered ground below and was taken into custody on suspicion of eluding and hit-and-run.
The man was treated at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma for a broken leg and several broken ribs.
