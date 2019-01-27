Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
Samuel Donaghe
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Age: 76.
Description: 6 feet 1 and 280 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 700 block of South 17th Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted of second-degree rape, third-degree rape, oral copulation and three counts of annoying or molesting children in Washington, California and Utah between 1967 and 1990.
Sex offender treatment: He has limited participation in a treatment program while at the state’s Special Commitment Center.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Andrew M. Bowman
Age: 21.
Description: 5 feet 6 and 130 pounds, black hair and black eyes.
Where registered to live: 1100 block of Court D, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2010 of aggravated sexual assault of a child in Corycell County, Texas, for sexually abusing a 6-year-old boy. Convicted in 2011 to two counts of first-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old boy.
Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Elmer Campbell
Age: 52.
Description: 5 feet 9 and 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 4300 block of South Yakima Avenue, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1981 of lewd and lascivious conduct in Washington County, Idaho, for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl. Convicted in 1985 of indecent liberties in Yakima County for sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman at knifepoint.
Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while at the state’s Special Commitment Center.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Michael Eplett
Age: 32.
Description: 5 feet 9 and 150 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.
Where registered to live: 1900 block of South M Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2010 of attempted second-degree child rape in Lewis County for arranging a sexual encounter with an undercover officer he believed was a 13-year-old girl. He also has a military conviction from 2006 for carnal knowledge after having sex with a girl under 16.
Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Comments