Crime

After years of giving woman money, he shot her and himself in parking lot near Tacoma Mall

By Stacia Glenn

January 22, 2019 02:07 PM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By

Two people found dead inside a car near Tacoma Mall last weekend died in a homicide-suicide, officials said.

Gary Peterson, 71, shot Emmalee Masker, 27, multiple times before shooting himself in the head.

Both were found dead inside his vehicle in a restaurant parking lot in the 4800 block of Tacoma Mall Boulevard after someone called 911 Friday night to report hearing gunshots.

Police said Tuesday the two knew each other for eight to 10 years. Peterson helped Masker financially and likely blamed her for him going bankrupt, according to authorities.

It is unknown how they initially met.

Peterson was retired and lived in Puyallup; Masker lived in Tacoma. Neither was married.

This is the third homicide in Tacoma this year.

  Comments  