After years of giving woman money, he shot her and himself in parking lot near Tacoma Mall

Two people found dead inside a car near Tacoma Mall last weekend died in a homicide-suicide, officials said.
Gary Peterson, 71, shot Emmalee Masker, 27, multiple times before shooting himself in the head.
Both were found dead inside his vehicle in a restaurant parking lot in the 4800 block of Tacoma Mall Boulevard after someone called 911 Friday night to report hearing gunshots.
Police said Tuesday the two knew each other for eight to 10 years. Peterson helped Masker financially and likely blamed her for him going bankrupt, according to authorities.
It is unknown how they initially met.
Peterson was retired and lived in Puyallup; Masker lived in Tacoma. Neither was married.
This is the third homicide in Tacoma this year.
