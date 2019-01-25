The man who killed Jennifer Bastian in 1986 in Tacoma has been sentenced

The man who killed 13-year-old Jennifer Bastian in Tacoma was sentenced to nearly 27 years in prison Friday.
Robert Dwane Washburn, 61, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for Bastian’s death — a cold case that detectives solved last year when DNA linked him to the crime.
Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Martin then handed down the 320-month sentence.
Bastian went missing Aug. 4, 1986 while riding her Schwinn bicycle in Point Defiance Park.
Court records say Washburn — then 28 — abducted, strangled and sexually assaulted the girl.
Her body was found in a wooded area of the park weeks later.
Until DNA showed otherwise in 2016, investigators thought that the same person killed Bastian and another girl, 12-year-old Michella Welch. Welch also went missing in 1986. Her body was found in Tacoma’s Puget Park.
The gruesome crimes so close to one another shook Tacoma.
Washburn contacted police about the Welch case in 1986 and said he saw someone jogging in Point Defiance Park who resembled her killer.
He wasn’t considered a main suspect in Bastian’s murder, but he was on the list.
When the Federal Bureau of Investigation went to his home in Eureka, Illinois in March 2017, he gave investigators a DNA sample. Test results in May 2018 linked him to Bastian’s death, and he was arrested and charged.
Welch’s suspected killer was also arrested and charged last year, following DNA tests.
Prosecutors accuse 67-year-old Gary Charles Hartmann of sexually assaulting and killing Welch March 26, 1986. Her body was found in the park’s gulch that night. She died from a cut to her neck and blunt force trauma to her head.
Hartman has pleaded not guilty, and awaits trial.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
