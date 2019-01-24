Woman shot, critically injured after fight outside Tacoma apartment

A woman was critically injured early Thursday after she was shot during a fight outside a Tacoma apartment complex.
The fight broke out around 3 a..m. in the 2300 block of Court G.
Detectives were not immediately sure how many people were involved in the fight and how many people came outside after hearing multiple gunshots.
The victim, who is in her 30s, was taken to the hospital.
Another woman believed to be the shooter is being interviewed by police.
There are no outstanding suspects.
It was not immediately clear what the fight was about or what led up to the shooting.
“There was some type of dispute is what we know so far,” police spokeswoman Shelbie Boyd said. “We’re sorting all that out.”
